Proposal to make meals free for all Virginia students at all schools

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -There is a push in the General Assembly this session to make breakfast and lunch free for all Virginia students.

The 270 million dollar budget amendment would make room for the 51 school divisions in the state that don’t already participate in a program to provide school meals.

“When the federal government doesn’t do its job, we have to do it in the states, and we have shown during that time the huge benefit that universal free school meals provides,” said Delegate Danica Roem. “Students who are guaranteed that they are going to be able to eat breakfast and lunch every day.”

The Democratic proposal has the support of at least one Republican Delegate from Virginia Beach.

Right now, all Richmond schools participate in the meal program, but only some Chesterfield and Henrico schools participate.

If approved, the proposal will go into effect the next school year.

