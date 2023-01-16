Birthdays
Roanoke Regional Writers Conference aims to bring community together

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You might have made writing more one of your goals in the new year. There’s an event this weekend hoping to inspire writers to tackle a new project or hone in on an idea.

Here to tell us all about the Roanoke Regional Writers Conference is Liz Long.

RRWC23 takes place on January 20-21, 2023, at Hollins University in Roanoke. The cost of the conference is $70 ($25 for students and faculty), including brunch in the dining hall on Saturday.

The conference begins on Friday night at 7 p.m. with introductions, a scholarship presentation, and the interactive Grammartopia workshop. Saturday registration opens at 8:30 a.m., with classes starting at 9 a.m. Make sure to bring a pen and paper, or laptop, as well as any writing samples you might want to share in particular classes.

Here@Home: Roanoke Regional Writers Conference
