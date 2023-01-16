Birthdays
Roanoke Valley faith congregations gather to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Leaders from eight different congregations came together on Monday
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 16, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Faith leaders across the Roanoke Valley gathered on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his work’s legacy.

Pastors, reverends and a rabbi all read parts of MLK’s letter from a Birmingham jail. This is the first year since the pandemic all the congregations have been able to gather for the service in person.

Monday’s service was both a celebration of Dr. King’s legacy and a reminder of the work that must continue.

A rabbi at Temple Emanuel explained how bridging communities is crucial for progress.

”We cannot do it by ourselves, if we don’t join together, we will fail,” Kathy Cohen said. “I believe that there is nothing more important than making sure that we all work as one.”

Leaders from eight different religious sects came together on Monday.

