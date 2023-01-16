Surgery for skin cancer that helps preserve tissue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohs surgery is a type of procedure that surgeons use to remove skin cancer from the face, neck and hands. The surgery uses a technique different than traditional surgery.

Carilion Clinic surgeon Dr. Kyle Prickett with Carilion Clinic and Mohs Surgery spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon to explain how the procedure works and who the best candidates are for this typ

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.