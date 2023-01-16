Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Virginians set to rally on Lobby Day

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is Lobby Day at the state Capitol, a chance for people from all over Virginia to highlight legislation they want to see passed this General Assembly session.

Gun control and abortion rights are expected to be some of the hot topics. The Virginia Citizens Defense League is set to rally at the Bell Tower at Capitol Square starting at 11 a.m.

This comes as lawmakers gear up to battle over gun legislation.

Democrats are hoping to block Republicans from rolling back gun laws, like Virginia’s red-flag law.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League is backing several bills too.

The group wants a permit-less concealed carry law along with undoing local gun control.

Also set to be at the Capitol on Monday is the Virginia Education Association. That group has a rally planned for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in New River
Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
J & J Fashions
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
Normal traffic resumes along 581N after Roanoke brush fire

Latest News

Kaine On Papers Found At Pres. Biden's Residence
twenty sixth annual luncheon
Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. luncheon held in Roanoke
Delegates from across South Dakota converged on the Ramkota in Watertown to vote on who the...
Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed
Sen. Kaine says he will speak at the MLK Celebration Luncheon with the Roanoke Chapter of the...
Sen. Tim Kaine to visit Roanoke for MLK Jr. Day events