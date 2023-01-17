Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

22-year-old dies after Halifax Co. crash along Rte 58

(KVLY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Chevrolet S10 died Monday after swerving and crashing into the back of a truck that had stopped in the right, eastbound lane of Rte 58 due to a fallen tree.

According to the Halifax Co. Sheriff’s Office, a trooper responded at around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning along Philpott Rd/Rte 58, just west of Calvary Rd./Route 119.

Joshua K. Wells, 22 of Danville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Halifax Regional Hospital where he later died.

The 61-year-old man driving the truck was not injured. No charges have been filed in this case.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in New River
Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
J & J Fashions
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured

Latest News

Roanoke Fire-EMS
Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday
Attacking Skin Cancer Lesions
Surgery for skin cancer that helps preserve tissue
Lobby Rally Focuses On Guns
Roanoke College MLK Events