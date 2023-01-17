22-year-old dies after Halifax Co. crash along Rte 58

HALIFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a Chevrolet S10 died Monday after swerving and crashing into the back of a truck that had stopped in the right, eastbound lane of Rte 58 due to a fallen tree.

According to the Halifax Co. Sheriff’s Office, a trooper responded at around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning along Philpott Rd/Rte 58, just west of Calvary Rd./Route 119.

Joshua K. Wells, 22 of Danville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Halifax Regional Hospital where he later died.

The 61-year-old man driving the truck was not injured. No charges have been filed in this case.

