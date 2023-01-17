Birthdays
BrightView celebrates one year of providing addiction treatment

The center has taken in more than 300 people.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg addiction treatment center is celebrating one year of helping patients get clean and back on their feet.

BrightView opened in the Hill City in December 2021. Since it opened, the center has taken in more than 300 Virginia residents.

Staff and doctors at BrightView help patients by offering support and health resources.

One patient who is in active recovery explained BrightView has turned her life around.

”They don’t judge you or put a label on you or make you feel bad about yourself, because if you go somewhere and they make you feel bad about yourself it’s not going to work,” Jessica Holdren said. “Just having them support you through anything helps a lot.”

The center opened in response to the increasing need for addiction treatment services in the state.

BrightView’s staff thanked its community partners for helping provide services at its celebration event Tuesday.

