Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Family of man killed in hit-and-run is looking for answers

His mother and sister are looking for answers in the fatal hit and run case.
His mother and sister are looking for answers in the fatal hit and run case.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in September.

It happened on Route 460 in Bedford County, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811, where a driver hit Aaron Collins and killed him. Four months later, police and Aaron’s family are desperately looking for answers.

“I have to remember my brother longer than I knew him for now and it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Collins’ sister, Autumn Reynolds, said.

Aaron Collins was a brother, father and a son. His mother has been left heartbroken by the accident that took her son.

“You’re not supposed to bury your children,” Shannon Collins said. “I don’t sleep at night, it’s been horrific.”

Collins was walking along Route 460 near Route 811 when he was hit around 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022. Virginia State Police believe the person drove a 2004-2007 BMW Series Wagon.

The driver got out of the car about two miles down the road to check the damage on the front left-hand bumper.

“In the footage displayed at Owen’s Market, you can see the subject going around the front of the vehicle and he proceeded to change the tire for 45 minutes,” VSP Trooper Kenneth Jamison said.

Police have had no new developments in the case and are asking the public for help.

“With the public’s help on something like this, it can give us more leads and they have more eyes than we do,” Trooper Jamison said. “Their help would be incredible on an investigation like this.”

Collins’ mother explained every day they go without new information is another day without closure.

“I’m begging that person,” Shannon Collins said. “Please look deep into your heart. Please come forward so I can have some closure.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to share that with Virginia State Police. You can call 1-800-542-5959 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. You can remain anonymous when contacting Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent

Latest News

Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill
Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill receives $1.5 million development grant
The center has taken in more than 300 people.
BrightView celebrates one year of providing addiction treatment
PC&TC students to make a LOVE sign
Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center students making giant LOVE sign for Gretna
Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase