Family of man killed in hit-and-run is looking for answers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in September.

It happened on Route 460 in Bedford County, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811, where a driver hit Aaron Collins and killed him. Four months later, police and Aaron’s family are desperately looking for answers.

“I have to remember my brother longer than I knew him for now and it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Collins’ sister, Autumn Reynolds, said.

Aaron Collins was a brother, father and a son. His mother has been left heartbroken by the accident that took her son.

“You’re not supposed to bury your children,” Shannon Collins said. “I don’t sleep at night, it’s been horrific.”

Collins was walking along Route 460 near Route 811 when he was hit around 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022. Virginia State Police believe the person drove a 2004-2007 BMW Series Wagon.

The driver got out of the car about two miles down the road to check the damage on the front left-hand bumper.

“In the footage displayed at Owen’s Market, you can see the subject going around the front of the vehicle and he proceeded to change the tire for 45 minutes,” VSP Trooper Kenneth Jamison said.

Police have had no new developments in the case and are asking the public for help.

“With the public’s help on something like this, it can give us more leads and they have more eyes than we do,” Trooper Jamison said. “Their help would be incredible on an investigation like this.”

Collins’ mother explained every day they go without new information is another day without closure.

“I’m begging that person,” Shannon Collins said. “Please look deep into your heart. Please come forward so I can have some closure.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to share that with Virginia State Police. You can call 1-800-542-5959 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. You can remain anonymous when contacting Virginia State Police.

