Ferrum College honors Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sound of a gong and cheers rang out across the Ferrum College Fitness Center Monday night. More than a hundred students and staff gathered to package 25,000 meals in a partnership with Harvest Pack.

“Ferrum College’s motto is not self but others. And today’s event is representative that our family, the Ferrum family, not just looks, or reads, or believes in that motto, but actually lives it,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, the college’s interim president.

The Ferrum College community made quick work, finishing the 25,000 meals in just over two hours.

“What it means to us is, not only serving our fellow person, as probably Martin Luther King would say, but it’s also about teaching people to serve,” said Brad Fleming, partnerships manager with Harvest Pack.

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy was on each person’s mind as they poured, packaged and boxed the meals.

”Giving back to the community is just one way to show people that it’s okay to step out and ask for help if you need it and that they’re not sheltered away from anyone else,” said Julian Morgan, a senior at Ferrum College.

“It means a lot to be able to do something to change someone’s life like that on a day that just represents service,” said Makayla Fincanon, a senior at Ferrum College.

All 25,000 meals will be staying right in the Franklin County community at Heavenly Manna, who will then disperse them to their partners across the county as well.

“It lets us know that there’s love in our hearts and in our spirit that we are to help our brothers and our sisters regardless of who they are. Because we never know when we might be in the same category,” said Frances Davis, director of Heavenly Manna.

The partnership means a lot to each and every person at Harvest Pack, who helps organize these events.

“Harvest Pack prides ourselves on enabling colleges, businesses, community groups, churches, to do just this, to serve others. Our passion is to make it easy for people to serve,” said Fleming.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.