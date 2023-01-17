Ferrum College interim president ready to get to work

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Mirta Martin took the helm as interim president of Ferrum College just a couple of weeks ago. Martin is humbled but also excited to get to work.

“We have incredible programs, with superb faculty, dedicated staff, who are eager to pass it forward. And for me, that’s what it’s all about, it’s about passing it forward.”

Martin and her husband were both the first in their families to go to college. She wants people to know the doors that an education can open.

“That inner drive, to be able to say to others come, because an education can transform your life so that you can in turn, transform the life of others is paramount.”

Martin said Ferrum College has a lot of positives going for it and she wants to share that across the Commonwealth.

“We’re going to continue to connect the dots so that industry leaders know that they can come here to be able to hire that educated workforce with industry ready skills that they seek and that they need. So we’re going to continue to look outside of our comfort zone, to be able to talk to industry, to be able to say to them, what are the skills of the future, the skills for jobs that do not yet exist, that we can go ahead and provide our students.”

Martin is ready to get out on the road for some recruiting to do just that. For more information on Martin and her story, you can find Ferrum College’s post here.

