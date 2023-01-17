FloydFest adds four bands to 2023 lineup

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Four bands have been added to the emerging lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 26 to 30, 2023, at its new home, “FestivalPark.”

The new location is 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check.

The new acts announced are California’s Próxima Parada, Birmingham’s teenage trio The Mountain Grass Unit; the improvisational chamber ensemble Isaac Hadden Organ Trio and Southwest Virginia’s celebration of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band, The Dead Reckoning.

These new acts will support already-announced headlining performances from The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose.

Click here for ticket and scheduling information about the 2023 festival.

