Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

FloydFest adds four bands to 2023 lineup

FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest 23 logo(FloydFest 23)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Four bands have been added to the emerging lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 26 to 30, 2023, at its new home, “FestivalPark.”

The new location is 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check.

The new acts announced are California’s Próxima Parada, Birmingham’s teenage trio The Mountain Grass Unit; the improvisational chamber ensemble Isaac Hadden Organ Trio and Southwest Virginia’s celebration of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band, The Dead Reckoning.

These new acts will support already-announced headlining performances from The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose.

Click here for ticket and scheduling information about the 2023 festival.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent

Latest News

.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
TSA sets record for guns caught at airport checkpoints
Looking at a better chance for rain to return Thursday.
Full Forecast: Drying Things Out Today; Increasing Temperatures Mid-week
Former credit union CEO from Salem pleads guilty to federal charge
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville