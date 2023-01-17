Birthdays
Former credit union CEO from Salem pleads guilty to federal charge

(KTVF)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - The former CEO of FedStar Federal Credit Union, which operated branches in Roanoke and Salem, has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to her use of credit union funds for personal purchases from 2018 and 2020.

Kelly Givens, 37 of Salem, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a charge of misapplication of credit union funds in excess of $1,000.

According to court documents, Givens was the CEO of FedStar beginning in 2016. Between 2018 and 2020 she used the FedStar credit card and FedStar business Amazon account for personal purchases totaling more than $12,000. Givens purchased running shoes, hiking shoes, tickets for sporting events and electronic devices, among other personal purchases, according to the US Attorney’s Office, which says as part of an effort to hide her theft, Givens gave false information to FedStar’s Board of Directors and the National Credit Union Administration.

At sentencing, Givens faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

