Your input can help shape the future of Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is updating its Comprehensive Plan, the most important document for guiding future land development, growth, and policy in the County.

Jon McCoy, Planner for Botetourt County, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about how they need the public’s input to complete their plan.

He tells us about Envision Botetourt 2040, which sets objectives for transportation, economic development, the natural environment, arts and culture, housing, and historic preservation—forming the building blocks for enhanced long-term health and quality of life.

The plan’s content and success depend on engagement with citizens, elected officials, and County staff.

Put simply, this is your plan. Get involved by filling out their survey here

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.