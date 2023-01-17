Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Jeremy Renner said on social media he’s back home from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.

The 51-year-old Marvel star was injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner’s upper torso was “crushed” by a snowcat vehicle, according to the 911 call log. He underwent two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Season two of the show premiered Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
Photos of the Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continues legacy of giving back to community
J & J Fashions
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business

Latest News

Police Look For Information In Fatal Hit and Run
Police Look For Information In Fatal Hit and Run
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Child’s body found in Dnipro building, strike deaths hit 41
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit and run
If Russia’s troops take control of Soledar, it would allow them to inch closer to the bigger...
Fighting intensifies in Ukraine city of Bakhmut as Russians near