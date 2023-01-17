Birthdays
Man convicted of Roanoke murder sentenced to life in prison

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Jamerius Crennell Mugshot(Roanoke Police)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2021 armed robbery will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jamerius Crennell pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery, as well as two firearm charges, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Crennell will serve two life sentences for the murder of Basil Glenn Hubble, which took place in September 2021 inside the A & A Cash Market.

A Roanoke Police officer was in the area when he heard gunshots and saw Crennell running out of the store with a gun in one hand and cash in the other.

