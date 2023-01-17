Natural Bridge man killed in Botetourt County crash
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge Station man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Botetourt County.
Mark Lee Braford, 63, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene of the crash January 15 on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road.
The driver of a Toyota RAV4 SUV was headed north on Frontage Road and slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, when the SUV was hit by Braford, driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
