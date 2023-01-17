One dead after Highland Co. crash along 220N

HIGHLAND Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An early morning crash along 220N near Route 632 in Highland Co. left one person dead Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2009 Peterbilt truck encountered ice and ran off the right side of the road before hitting a tree. The driver was thrown from the truck.

Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65 of Franklin, WV, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at UVA Medical Center.

