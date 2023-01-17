A parade of storms marches across the region this week

Watch for wet road conditions this morning

Drying out past Tuesday morning; more rain returns Thursday

Highs read in the 50s and 60s this week; lows will be in the 40s and 50s

PARADE OF STORMS

We’re watching for two developing storms this week which will bring rain back into the region. This is all part of those atmospheric rivers that have been hitting the west coast for the past several weeks.

The first of our rain events will bring periods of rain to the region this morning. We’re thinking around .25″ to .50″ looks likely with this event. Once the rain exits around the lunch hour we’ll see some sunny breaks later today. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and even a few 60s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a mainly dry day in between the two systems. We will end up with some upper 50s to low 60s for highs which is 10-15° above average for mid-January. Low-end shower chances may arrive by late evening.

The next round of rain is set to arrive for Thursday. Right now rain is likely most of Thursday with temperatures still much warmer than normal!

NEXT WEEKEND

Saturday looks dry at this point. Lows and highs will be slightly cooler. Saturday morning temperatures will read in the 30s for most. Highs will reach in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Models are pointing towards another system bringing more rain late on Sunday. If temperature profiles trend cooler we could see some mixing, but for now looks to mostly be rain showers. We will have more details as we get closer and models have better agreement.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

