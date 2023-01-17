Birthdays
PCPS launches school security committee

Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Public Schools(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - School security is top of mind for most school districts in the country, including Pulaski County Public Schools.

“There’s never a time really during the school year that we’re not discussing school safety and trying to look at our security plans that we have in place and and figure out what we can do to make them better,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.

To help address physical needs at the school buildings, the school district is launching a school security committee.

“We want to make sure that that we hear input from a variety of people who use our school buildings and who have some knowledge about how schools operate,” Siers said.

The committee’s first order of business is deciding how to use funding from the state designated for capital needs.

“The thing that we’re looking at first is how we can create entrances to the schools that don’t just create a wide open access to each building,” Siers said.

“We want to involve all of our stakeholders, school officials, members of the county government, as well as our sheriff’s department and school resource officers, to really look at the needs that we have, and to be able to direct this source of one-time funding to address those needs,” PCPS Assistant Superintendent Chris Stafford said.

Ultimately, the school board will have the final say, but this group will work to make suggestions on where to put the money.

“We can never get enough feedback and enough information to look at what our needs are, and to be able to make our schools as safe as possible for students,” Stafford said.

