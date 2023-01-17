Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center students making giant LOVE sign for Gretna

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - High school welding students at the Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center are creating a massive display of love for the town of Gretna.

They began working on the 10-foot-tall, 24-foot-wide Virginia LOVEworks sign last semester.

“This is a project where students can apply their skills that they learn in the classroom and in the shop to build something that will last for their lifetime that they can see and show and say, ‘hey, I built this,’” said Travis Wood, Welding and fabrication instructor for PC&TC.

“I think it’ll mean a lot,” explained Tymyria Gilbert, 11th grade Gretna student. “I can come back to it and know that I helped make it.”

Each letter will feature elements from the local community.

The L is for the lovely Strawberry and Wine Festival and local strawberry farm. The O is for the one and only Gretna Hawks football team, and the V is for the very historic railroad tracks that run alongside main street.

“It’s a representation of Gretna and showing what we do here,” said Georgia Weaver, 11th grade Tunstall student. “It’s just a really great thing to have out in the public.”

“It’s that sense of community pride. We’re this small town in rural Virginia. This will be one of those things where people come out and they want to take pictures with with the signs. That’s going to be a tourist attraction,” added Wood.

The E is even more extraordinary because it will have a working water feature – something no other sign in Virginia has.

“Not only is it going to represent Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake, Leesville Dam, it’s going to actually be a working model of that lake and dam system. I think that’s going to be the focal feature of this sign because it’s going to have that moving part to it,” explained Wood.

The sign will be on Mainstreet in Gretna beside Sweet Pea’s and should be up by the beginning of May.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.