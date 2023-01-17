Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.(Todd Chrisley / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Realty TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to two separate federal prisons in Florida Tuesday.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

It will be a far cry from the lavish lifestyle for which the Atlanta real estate tycoon and his family became known.

Both also got three years of probation.

The two have maintained their innocence, and their lawyers have said the couple plans to appeal the verdict in their case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
Photos of the Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continues legacy of giving back to community
J & J Fashions
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business

Latest News

Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
Scattered showers exit this morning leading to to some sunny breaks.
Tuesday Morning Weather Talk Live 01/17/23
Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Elon Musk drama shifts from Twitter to tweets about Tesla
Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.
Teen charged with murder in death of 15-year-old girl