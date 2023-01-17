Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small kitchen fire in the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW late Monday afternoon has left one resident and their pet displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
The fire was caused by unattended meal preparation and damages are estimated at around $10,000.
