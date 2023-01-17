Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Roanoke City Council will decide future of major development at Tuesday’s meeting

By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the largest residential developments in the Roanoke Valley could get the go ahead at Tuesday night’s Roanoke City Council meeting. This comes after all present members of the Planning Commission approved the plan at their Jan. 9 meeting.

TPB Enterprises LLC is asking to rezone more than 50 acres off Orange Avenue near the current District Vue apartments. The plan is to bring in 768 apartments in two phases.

It also plans to realign the Mecca Street intersection, making it lead directly into the proposed development. Both the planning commission and developers believe the project would continue to help address the city’s lack of housing available.

The public hearing will be in the 7 p.m. portion of Tuesday’s Roanoke City Council meeting. If all goes to plan, developers would like to start construction in six to nine months.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in New River
Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
J & J Fashions
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured

Latest News

More than a hundred Ferrum College students and staff packaged 25,000 meals for those in need...
Ferrum College honors Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy
Roanoke Fire-EMS
Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday
22-year-old dies after Halifax Co. crash along Rte 58
Attacking Skin Cancer Lesions
Surgery for skin cancer that helps preserve tissue