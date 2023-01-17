Roanoke City Council will decide future of major development at Tuesday’s meeting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the largest residential developments in the Roanoke Valley could get the go ahead at Tuesday night’s Roanoke City Council meeting. This comes after all present members of the Planning Commission approved the plan at their Jan. 9 meeting.

TPB Enterprises LLC is asking to rezone more than 50 acres off Orange Avenue near the current District Vue apartments. The plan is to bring in 768 apartments in two phases.

It also plans to realign the Mecca Street intersection, making it lead directly into the proposed development. Both the planning commission and developers believe the project would continue to help address the city’s lack of housing available.

The public hearing will be in the 7 p.m. portion of Tuesday’s Roanoke City Council meeting. If all goes to plan, developers would like to start construction in six to nine months.

