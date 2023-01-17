Set goals and stick to them

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are now in mid-January - and close to January 19, which is also known as “Quitters Day.”

Studies have shown that two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions within a month. So, if you’re one of the many who have set a New Year’s resolution - how are you doing??

Here @ Home welcomes JD Carlin with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare to help us set and achieve those goals for 2023.

Listen to his advice and how you can stick with those goals for 2023.

