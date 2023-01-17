Birthdays
Stuart man’s disappearance deemed suspicious; deputies ask for help

Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County
Charles Martin-Missing from Patrick County(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Stuart man.

Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56 of Shingle Shop Road, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday, January 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Martin has been employed by Stuart Forest Products for many years and has never missed a day of work until now.

Martin may be driving a champagne colored 2005 Ford Explorer SUV with VA tags USP-6589. The Explorer should have a Washington Redskins logo on the back glass, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vehicle similar to one driven by Patrick County missing man Charles Martin
Vehicle similar to one driven by Patrick County missing man Charles Martin(Patrick County Sheriff's Office)

The circumstances of Martin’s disappearance are suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this case, or who has seen Martin or his vehicle since the 14th, is asked to call 276-694-3161 or Investigator Oscar Tejeda at 276-222-0460.

