Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill receives $1.5 million development grant

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently approved a $1.5 million grant for the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.

The 3,500-acre megasite is located minutes outside of the city of Danville.

The grant will help condense the time it takes to complete paperwork for permits that could take up to 90 days down to 15.

This will give the megasite an advantage against other sites when competing for a potential tenant.

“They’ll take notice of this grant not only with the funds and what we’ll do with it,” said Matthew Rowe, Pittsylvania County Director of Economic Development. “I think it also shows the commitment from the state to the to the site and to the community, as well.”

Lowe hopes to see a new tenant move into the Southern Virginia Megasite within the next 12 months.

