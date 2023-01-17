TSA sets record for guns caught at airport checkpoints
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - The TSA says that officers stopped 118 handguns at airports in Virginia and across the nation in 2022.
Nationwide, over 6,500 guns were detected at airport security checkpoints in 2022, an increase from 5,972 in 2021.
In Roanoke, 8 guns were detected at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in 2022, up from 5 in 2021.
.@TSA officers set a record for the most guns detected at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022 when officers prevented 6,542 firearms from coming through security checkpoints at 262 airports across the country. 88 percent of those guns were loaded. pic.twitter.com/qrfeY7IErE— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 17, 2023
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.