Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

TSA sets record for guns caught at airport checkpoints

.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.
.380 caliber pistol taken from found at checkpoint at Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.(TSA)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - The TSA says that officers stopped 118 handguns at airports in Virginia and across the nation in 2022.

Nationwide, over 6,500 guns were detected at airport security checkpoints in 2022, an increase from 5,972 in 2021.

In Roanoke, 8 guns were detected at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in 2022, up from 5 in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent

Latest News

FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest adds four bands to 2023 lineup
Looking at a better chance for rain to return Thursday.
Full Forecast: Drying Things Out Today; Increasing Temperatures Mid-week
Former credit union CEO from Salem pleads guilty to federal charge
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville