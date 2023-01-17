Birthdays
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase

Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office(Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along Beverly Street in Covington after a low-speed chase led officers to arrest two people on charges involving weapons and narcotics.

According to the Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police asked the Sheriff’s Office to aid in a pursuit around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after the driver refused to stop. No one was injured in the resulting crash.

Tyler J. Deeds, 28, of Clifton Forge, was driving the vehicle and arrested after a brief struggle, according to the sheriff’s office. After searching the vehicle, a large stash of illegal drugs, packaging, paraphernalia, a gun, and ammunition were found.

The investigation also led to a search warrant for a residence along N. Beverly Street in Covington. A second large amount of illegal drugs, paraphernalia, a gun, ammunition, packaging materials and cash was located.

Jo Ellen Harris-Tucker, 51 of Covington, was also arrested after this discovery.

Both suspects are being held on no bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail. The street value of methamphetamine confiscated is estimated at more than $27,000.

“A list of charges includes:

Tyler Joseph Deeds:

46.2-817 “Felony Eluding Law Enforcement”

18.2-460 “Obstructing Justice”, 18.2-248 “Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the Intent to Distribute - Over 100 Grams”

18.2-308.2 “Felon in Possession of Firearm”

18.2-308.4 “Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I or II drug "

46.2-301 “Driving While Suspended”

46.2-613 “No/Improper Registration”46.2-715 “Improper Display of License Plate”

Jo Ellen Harris-Tucker:

18.2-248 “Possession of Schedule I or II drug with the Intent to Distribute - Over 100 Grams”

18.2-308.2 “Felon in Possession of Firearm”

18.2-308.4 “Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Schedule I or II Drug””

