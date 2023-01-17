Birthdays
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit and run

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit and run.

Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins back in September of last year.

The crash happened 12:30 a.m. on September 21, 2022 on route 460 four tenths of a mile west of route 811.

Police say Aaron Collins was hit while walking along route 460.

They believe the car that hit and killed him is a 2004 to 2007 BMW Series Wagon and there should be damage to the driver’s side front bumper.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident on Tuesday.

