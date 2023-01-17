Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit and run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit and run.

Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins back in September of last year.

The crash happened 12:30 a.m. on September 21, 2022 on route 460 four tenths of a mile west of route 811.

Police say Aaron Collins was hit while walking along route 460.

They believe the car that hit and killed him is a 2004 to 2007 BMW Series Wagon and there should be damage to the driver’s side front bumper.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.