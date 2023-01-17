Birthdays
Virginia Tech collecting food to fight food insecurity among students

The Market of Virginia Tech
The Market of Virginia Tech
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Virginia Tech is launching a food drive service project.

The Market at Virginia Tech provides food to students in need.

Throughout the week, food donations are being collected around Blacksburg. Collection sites are available at The North End Center, Cassell Coliseum, The Moss Arts Center, VT Engage and the Black Cultural Center at VT.

“Part of what we’re trying to do here is trying to address that food insecurity, but then also raise awareness about the issue so that more people can support students in different ways throughout the New River Valley and it starts at home as well,” Assistant Director of Food Access Initiatives Isabelle Largen said.

The Market says it provides food to around 100 students per week.

The university says the most needed items are: Peanut butter, jam, cans of beans, pasta sauce, canned/pouched chicken, soups, cooking oil, rice, granola bars and canned/pouched tuna.

