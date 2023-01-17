West Virginia Governor tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WHSV) - According to the Office of Governor Jim Justice, Justice has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home, and being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, DO, and Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar.

Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified, and Gov. Justice is in communication with his Chief of Staff and office staff to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly.

