Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband.

When deputies arrived at the home they found 50-year-old Rhonda Hinkley standing in the driveway with her hands in the air, while her husband, 49-year-old Walter Hinkley, was lying in the gravel with a gunshot wound.

Botetourt Fire and EMS treated Hinkley and took him to Lewis-Gale Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Rhonda Hinkley was arrested and taken to the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jai, where she is being held without bond. Deputies charged Hinkley with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies say the shooting was an isolated incident involving domestic violence between a husband and wife, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

