Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing

Charlotte Saunders mugshot
Charlotte Saunders mugshot(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January.

Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder.

Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had been found shot to death in a home on 30th Street NW. His name has not been released.

Officers found Saunders over the weekend of January 14 and charged her after questioning.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent

Latest News

PC&TC students to make a LOVE sign
Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center students making giant LOVE sign for Gretna
Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase
The Market of Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech collecting food to fight food insecurity among students
“Worth it and Wonderful.” Lifestyle Blogger Skaggs Writes Book
“Worth it and Wonderful.” Lifestyle Blogger Skaggs Writes Book
Pulaski County Public Schools
PCPS launches school security committee