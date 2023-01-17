Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January.

Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder.

Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had been found shot to death in a home on 30th Street NW. His name has not been released.

Officers found Saunders over the weekend of January 14 and charged her after questioning.

