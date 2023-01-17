“Worth it and Wonderful.” Lifestyle blogger Skaggs writes book

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia-based Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Skaggs has a book out Tuesday, January 17.

The book, “Worth it and Wonderful,” is for “every woman who has ever felt stressed out, burnt out, and very insecure.”

Skaggs appears regularly on WDBJ7 Mornin’, and stopped by 7@four to talk about her book.

Click here for more information on Skaggs’ blog and her book.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.