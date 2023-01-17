Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

“Worth it and Wonderful.” Lifestyle blogger Skaggs writes book

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia-based Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Skaggs has a book out Tuesday, January 17.

The book, “Worth it and Wonderful,” is for “every woman who has ever felt stressed out, burnt out, and very insecure.”

Skaggs appears regularly on WDBJ7 Mornin’, and stopped by 7@four to talk about her book.

Click here for more information on Skaggs’ blog and her book.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
Traffic alert
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent

Latest News

PC&TC students to make a LOVE sign
Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center students making giant LOVE sign for Gretna
Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase
The Market of Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech collecting food to fight food insecurity among students
“Worth it and Wonderful.” Lifestyle Blogger Skaggs Writes Book
“Worth it and Wonderful.” Lifestyle Blogger Skaggs Writes Book