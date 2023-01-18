Birthdays
Blacksburg man wants to feed homeless with $100k lottery win

Virginia Lottery winner Nicolas Houssini
Virginia Lottery winner Nicolas Houssini(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Blacksburg Uber driver who says he likes to help people has won $100,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery. He told lottery officials he hopes to use at least part of his prize to help feed homeless people.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” he said. “I want to give back!”

He bought ticket #580519 at the 7-Eleven at 1350 North Main Street in Blacksburg. Six other $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Chantilly, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian, Portsmouth and Woodstock.

Five $1 million winning tickets were bought in Burke, Danville, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

Danville, Blacksburg come in big in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

