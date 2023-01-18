Blacksburg man wants to feed homeless with $100k lottery win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Blacksburg Uber driver who says he likes to help people has won $100,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery. He told lottery officials he hopes to use at least part of his prize to help feed homeless people.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” he said. “I want to give back!”

He bought ticket #580519 at the 7-Eleven at 1350 North Main Street in Blacksburg. Six other $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Chantilly, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian, Portsmouth and Woodstock.

Five $1 million winning tickets were bought in Burke, Danville, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

