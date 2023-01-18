Carilion Clinic launches program to bring more pediatric dentists to the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the Roanoke Valley, the need for pediatric dentists is rising, but there aren’t enough providers to meet that demand. Carilion Clinic is partnering with Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation to bring in more pediatric dentists to southwest Virginia.

There’s going to be a new residency program at Carilion Children’s, and that means families will have more options to keep their kids healthy. It’s one of the many new developments happening at Tanglewood Mall.

Dentists at Carilion see more than 10,000 patients a year. To keep up with the increasing demand, a pediatric patient explained more hands are needed.

“I have patients that drive from West Virginia, North Carolina, a lot of places,” Dr. Karina Miller said. “We have people traveling all over just to come see us because we are one of the only accredited programs closest to those people.”

The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation gave Carilion a $2,000,000 endowment to kickstart its residency program. That money will help bring in two resident dentists per year. Carilion’s chief of dentistry explained they want to bring in more residents as the program continues.

“If your mouth is not healthy, you’re not healthy,” Dr. Lee Jones said. “It’s incumbent upon us as a provider in the community to do all we can to teach and educate parents how to take care of their children.”

The partnership between Carilion and Delta Dental also aims to break down barriers for good oral hygiene. Delta Dental’s president and CEO explained how the residency program will help underserved communities.

“Especially vulnerable populations, there’s a shortage of access to care,” Frank Lucia said. “By putting programs in like this we help to serve them.”

Dr. Miller explained that even though the job may be tough, it’s worth the smile at the end.

“It’s time to save lives a smile at a time because it is the portal of your soul,” Dr. Miller said. “I do love what I do, I do love to give back a smile.”

The residency program that was announced Wednesday now has to work on getting accredited before residents can start. Carilion hopes to start training its residents in the summer of 2024.

When residents start in the program, they’ll be able to see about 3,500 kids per year.

