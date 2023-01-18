Commonwealth Crossing receives grant that could bring nearly 1,000 jobs to region

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is developing 93 acres of land after receiving a $22 million grant from the state.

The additional acres on Lot #2 will give the county a 150-acre pad to market to potential investors.

“We were absolutely delighted to know that we got 25% of the money available for all our Commonwealth,” said Dale Wagoner, Henry County Administrator. That just goes to show that other people see the value of us developing this industrial park in the southern part of the county and what it will provide for all of Southern Virginia when that next industry lands there.”

The expansion will make Commonwealth Crossing the home of the only site in Virginia with 100 acres and access to utilities and a railway.

“In today’s market, time is critical. So, it’s important to have that site ready for when that prospect shows an interest or needs a site to expand their manufacturing facility,” added Wagoner.

The 700-acre park currently has two tenants, Press Glass and Crown Holdings. They expect the added acreage to attract a larger company that could bring nearly 1,000 jobs to the region.

“We’ve had interests in our community, but we didn’t have a spot to handle them. We’ve had inquiries and visits from companies that needed more acreage than what we had. So, the unique thing about this site is, it positions us real well to lure that next excellent company for our community,” explained Wagoner.

They hope to fully develop the additional land and have a new tenant move in by the beginning of 2025.

