Crab Creek beautification project benefitting businesses and homeowners

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Property owners and businesses in the New River Valley can benefit from a new grant from the Department of Environmental Quality.

People who purchase items that can benefit the water quality of the Crab Creek Watershed are eligible for reimbursement.

The watershed occupies 12,400 acres of land in Christiansburg.

Some of the items include rain barrels and pet waste stations.

“They’ll receive assistance, which will in turn help improve Crab Creek,” Christiansburg Director of Communications Christina Edney said. “Crab Creek actually runs into the New River, which eventually becomes our drinking water, so it’s really a great opportunity for not just the land owners in that area, but also those citizens in Christiansburg and throughout the New River Valley.”

Click here to access the application.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.