Dual enrollment education in the Roanoke Valley gets a boost through federal funding

By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dual enrollment education will be getting a boost in the Roanoke Valley this year. Hollins University announced that $428,000 will help in that mission in a partnership with Virginia Western Community College.

“We came up with the idea of working with Senator’s Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to see if we could put $428,000 into the federal budget to help fund this. And that money would pay entirely for tuition costs for teachers from the Roanoke Valley and also provide them with iPads where they could hold all of their digital lessons,” said Steve Laymon, vice president for graduate programs and continuing studies at Hollins University.

45 teachers in the Roanoke Valley will have their tuition paid for in furthering their skills through graduate programs. This will allow them to focus more on dual enrollment high school students and help further their education.

“What that means is students will get high school credit, and they’ll get credit towards the college degree at Virginia Western Community College. And all of all of the available research tells us that students who get a head start on college by acquiring credits when they’re in high school are much more likely to complete two and four year degrees.”

The Hollins Project is expected to be up and running in the summer and the hope is that more funding can be secured to continue providing this vital education to teachers and students in the future.

You can learn more about the project on Hollins University’s website here.

