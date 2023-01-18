EARLY YEARS: Moms Under Pressure program helping bring awareness of cardiac health in mothers in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Created in 2019, Huddle up Moms offers support for mothers before, during and after they give birth.

“It really is a haven for moms and people who are birthing individuals to really feel supported to get resources,” says Breana Turner, with Huddle Up Moms.

One way Huddle Up Moms is helping is through its Moms Under Pressure initiative.

The organization is creating blood pressure cuff kits and providing educational materials about preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder.

“And so we’ll be able to work directly with each other, and I’ll be able to educate them on the use of the blood pressure cuffs, as well as just keeping track of them not only while they’re pregnant, but also after they give birth,” says Turner.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, preeclampsia accounts for 7.4% of US maternal deaths.

To help lower those numbers, Huddle up Moms just received a 50- thousands in Million Hearts Health Equity Implementation funding.

“And so, if we’re able to distribute these blood pressure cuffs, it allows these moms and birthing individuals to be educated, to know their numbers, to advocate for themselves, as well as have access to care,” says Turner. who is the grant coordinator for Moms Under Pressure,

To learn more about Moms Under Pressure, just click this link. Or, you can email them huddleupmoms@gmail.com

