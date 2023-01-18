Birthdays
Floyd County Choir alumni launch scholarship

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County High School Choir Alumni Association is honoring its teacher through a new scholarship.

The group has launched a $1500 scholarship for students in the county interested in pursing music in college.

The scholarship is named after Sandra Smith, who’s now in her 51st year teaching at the school.

“We are hoping that the person receiving it will help us to continue her legacy in educating music to our younger generation,” FCHS Choir Alum Naomi VanCleave said.

The group is hoping to launch an endowment to make this an annual scholarship.

