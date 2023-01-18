Birthdays
Here @ Home explains credit scores

Five factors to help you be financially free in 2023
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Tackling your financial goals means understanding more than just spending and saving. That’s why Here @ Home took questions to a financial expert over at Highlands Community Bank in Covington for a special finance program.

Vice President Brandon Caldwell helped break down the basic of credit scores and explained why they are essential.

“It really does make or break, if you’re even able to make a purchase of something,” Caldwell said. “Whether it be a mortgage, a vehicle, if you’re looking at doing credit cards, or even if you’re looking at doing debt consolidation.”

But what is it exactly? Credit scores can be intimidating, but Caldwell said it’s broken down into five simple factors.

First is your payment history.

“Managing debt does make up about 30%, of your credit score. Paying your bills on time, even if it’s just the minimum on a credit card, you’re still at least making that payment,” Caldwell said.

That means you are not letting those bills pile up. You are showing that you can consistently pay either your credit card company, or your lender, but it does not necessarily need to be that full balance.

Next is managing your credit balances.

“They do take a look at that, and they say that it is a little bit more responsible. If you have an $8,000 or $10,000 credit limit, and you owe $8,000, that can have an adverse effect,” he said.

Caldwell recommends keeping your balance to about 30 percent of your credit limit. So with that same scenario, if you have a $10,000 dollar credit limit try to keep your balance at or below $3,000.

Another factor is credit history.

“And so sometimes I think it’s important to understand that really your first credit card that you have, or your first loan that you have, you want to keep it as long as you possibly can,” he said.

That history shows the credit bureau your trends and will help if you have shown you consistently make timely payments.

Credit scores also consider your different types of credit.

“So if you have a mortgage, if you have a an auto loan, or if you have a vehicle revolving debt,” Caldwell said.

That type of variety is better than just having a credit card or a single loan.

And lastly credit inquiries will play a part in your final credit score.

“Constantly trying to get a loan or constantly trying to get a credit card. Having one of those companies check your credit too many times can sometimes have an adverse effect on it,” he said.

However, Caldwell says it’s important you take the initiative to learn your credit score either through your credit card company or annualcreditreport.com.

Understanding your credit doesn’t need to be hard.

“There’s no, no real secret formula to it,” Caldwell said.

Just remember the five factors and you can take control of your credit.

