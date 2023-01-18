Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom...
Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.(klubli/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school.

“This is a sad loss for our community,” he said in the message sent Tuesday, adding, “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.

She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, officials said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Charlotte Saunders mugshot
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Fox attacks couple in Blacksburg
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple

Latest News

FILE - Rapper and singer Flo Rida performs at halftime during of an NFL football game between...
Rapper Flo Rida awarded $82.6M for breach of contract case
Prepare Financially for When Natural Disaster Strikes
Prepare Financially for When Natural Disaster Strikes
Make Moves Now if You’re Planning to Retire Soon
Make Moves Now if You’re Planning to Retire Soon
Here @ Home Offers Tips on Preparing for Retirement
Here @ Home Offers Tips on Preparing for Retirement
Friends of Ana Walshe are heartbroken as her husband faces a murder charge. (WBZ, COHASSET PD,...
Friends of Ana Walshe react to husband's murder charge