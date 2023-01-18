Birthdays
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Bedford County

Benjamin Richardson III mugshot and seizure
Benjamin Richardson III mugshot and seizure(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a Minnesota killing was arrested Tuesday in Bedford County.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information January 17, 2023 from the Brooklyn Park Police Department in Minnesota about the possible whereabouts of homicide suspect Benjamin Richardson III. Information from the BPPD investigation indicated Richardson may be at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Waterlick Road in Forest.

Deputies confirmed Richardson’s location on Waterlick Road, according to the sheriff’s office, and searched the residence, where Richardson was taken into custody. Guns, ammunition and data-storing devices were also seized.

Richardson was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he is being held awaiting extradition to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

