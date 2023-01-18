More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago.

Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The lack of affordable housing is making it difficult for families to find a place to live.

RRHA’s vice president of housing explained how the supply of affordable units is significantly lower than the rising demand.

”We need more affordable housing units to accommodate for more than 2,000 families,” Evangeline Richie said. “Unfortunately, if we don’t add additional affordable housing units, we’re going to be forced to add additional homeless shelters to be able to accommodate for those families.”

RRHA is asking for more landlords to participate in the Section 8 program.

