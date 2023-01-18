Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago.

Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The lack of affordable housing is making it difficult for families to find a place to live.

RRHA’s vice president of housing explained how the supply of affordable units is significantly lower than the rising demand.

”We need more affordable housing units to accommodate for more than 2,000 families,” Evangeline Richie said. “Unfortunately, if we don’t add additional affordable housing units, we’re going to be forced to add additional homeless shelters to be able to accommodate for those families.”

RRHA is asking for more landlords to participate in the Section 8 program.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo of vehicle and driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
Charlotte Saunders mugshot
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
Courtesy: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
The View at Blue Ridge Commons
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
Credit: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Two arrested for weapons, drug charges after Alleghany Co. chase

Latest News

Henry County Expansion Will Lead to Jobs
Developer Outlines Plans for SE Roanoke's Riverdale
Developer Outlines Plans for SE Roanoke's Riverdale
4,500-Plus Still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing Waitlist
4,500-Plus Still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing Waitlist
Crab Creek Beautification Project Benefits Businesses and Homeowners
Crab Creek Beautification Project Benefits Businesses and Homeowners
Senate Committee Rejects Repeal of Grocery Tax
Senate Committee Rejects Repeal of Grocery Tax