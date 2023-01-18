Birthdays
Make moves now if you’re planning to retire soon

What you should do with your money if you’re 5 years from retirement
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People nearing retirement may feel like some of their financial security is shaken. With inflation and the volatile stock market, it can be a scary time to think about not working.

Daniel Colston from Upward Financial Planning joins us on Here @ Home to tell us what you should do if you’re planning to retire in the next 1-5 years.

He talks about the good news, and the number one mistake he sees retirees make.

Listen to our conversation, and learn how to set yourself up for retirement success.

