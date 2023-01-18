Pet Talk: How to help your pet with Sundowners Syndrome

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Bonnie in Henry County asks: “My dog Beau is 15. He seems to have sun-downers dementia or something similar. He is ready for everybody to leave and for us to go to bed by the time it gets dark! I have tried to keep him on a regular schedule for eating, using the bathroom, & going to bed. Any suggestions of how to deal with this issue?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.