Here @ Home offers tips on preparing for retirement

Why younger people should think about retirement
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For some people, retirement may feel like it’s too far in the future to start thinking about.

But experts say now is the time to set your future self up for success.

Here @ Home welcomes Patrick Ayers, President and CEO of Ayers Financial Services, to talk about the importance for younger people to start saving early for retirement.

He explains the many benefits along with those employer-offered retirement plans like 401K or 403B plans that are great ways for young investors to start saving.

