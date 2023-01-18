Roanoke City Council approves plan to bring more than 700 apartments to the city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the largest residential projects in the Roanoke Valley got the go ahead from Roanoke City Council Tuesday night. The council voted unanimously in support of TPB Enterprises LLC’s three part plan for the project.

”Certainly there is a large deficiency in the amount of available housing and the amount of attainable housing in the area so we’re excited to be a part of that conversation and a part of the solution of that,” said Daniel Cyrus, development manager with TPB Enterprises LLC.

TPB Enterprises LLC plans to develop 50 acres near the current District Vue Apartments into an apartment complex with a total of 768 units through two phases. The company also plans to use close to six acres to create more commercial use properties and realign the Mecca Street Intersection.

Though the council is in support of developments, Tuesday’s public hearing sparked a conversation about affordable housing. Specifically after Mayor Sherman Lea asked Cyrus how much the units would cost.

“Our units are a mix of one, two and three bedroom units. The rates for one bedroom units start at $1,100 a month and then three bedrooms branch up to $1,800 a month. So those are in line with other similar properties throughout the Roanoke area,” said Cyrus.

Almost every member of council spoke out about their duties in making sure there’s more of a focus on affordable housing with developers in the future.

“We’re rounding third base and we get here, they’re almost ready to come home. We need to do that first base or coming in the batters box, we need to be talking about affordable housing with developers. I think the earnest is on us who govern this city,” said Lea.

“I’m asking that as soon as we can, we have a big picture view of what our realities are. So that when we’re working with developers like you, we can have these conversations on the front end rather than the tail end,” said vice mayor Joe Cobb.

TPB Enterprises LLC is hoping to finalize plans soon and begin construction in the next six to nine months.

“About a year after that, is when the first housing unit would probably come online. Realistically we’re 16 months to 24 months away from first units being online,” said Cyrus.

