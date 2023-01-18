Roanoke Council approves agreement with developer Ed Walker to transform industrial site

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has approved a performance agreement with developer Ed Walker to transform the site of the former American Viscose Plant in southeast Roanoke.

Walker is purchasing the 75-acre Roanoke Industrial Center and planning a mixed-use development that will be known as Riverdale.

The city will provide a $10 million forgivable loan and tax breaks, and Walker agrees to secure at least $50 million in private investment.

“This is really just the first step in something pretty significant, but it is just that, the first step,” said City Manager Bob Cowell as he briefed members of city council Tuesday night.

“I think that’s going to be a game changer for southeast Roanoke,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

“To see this investment in southeast, it’s just really adding to this positive transformative synergy that’s taking place throughout our city,” added Vice Mayor Joe Cobb.

Take in a bird’s eye-view from Air7, and the dimensions of the project come into focus. Drive around the property with Ed Walker, and you begin to appreciate the potential.

“I mean it really has the opportunity to be a whole new neighborhood in Roanoke,” Walker told WDBJ7 on a recent tour of the property.

Listed on both the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places, the property has played a prominent role in Roanoke’s economic development for over a century.

The American Viscose plant opened in 1917, producing rayon for clothing and a variety of other products. At the height of operations, the plant employed more than 5,000 workers.

After it closed in 1958, community leaders purchased the property for use as an industrial park. Today it has more than 100 tenants and one million square feet under roof.

“My job is to serve as a steward, to try and figure out what’s the best combination, what’s the best way to go forward, in order to have the best impact, to have the most positive impact on southeast in particular and on the city in general,” Walker said in an interview.

An analysis of the project estimated the total economic impact at more than $325 million over the next 17 years.

